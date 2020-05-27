Coronavirus Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Twin Girls At Hyderabad Hospital

The twins are in excellent health weighing 2.5 and 2 kgs each

A coronavirus positive woman gave birth to twins at Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital today, making it the fifth case of a COVID-19 patient to deliver at the hospital.

The 20-year-old mother and her daughters are both said to stable. The woman from Telangana's Medchal underwent an emergency caesarean section. The samples of the newborns have been collected to test for the virus; results are expected on Wednesday.

The twins are in excellent health weighing 2.5 and 2 kgs each.

At the Gandhi Hospital, the first case of a coronavirus patient to deliver a baby was on May 8. Several coronavirus positive women have given birth to healthy babies amid the nationwide lockdown.

Just days ago, a 28-year-old COVID-19 patient gave birth to twin boys in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the district worst-hit by the outbreak in the state.

Last month, Delhi's AIIMS delivered the first baby born to a COVID-19 positive mother in the national capital. The woman's husband, a resident doctor of the hospital, had also tested positive for the virus.

In all such cases, newborns and mothers are admitted in different wards to stop the transmission of the deadly virus. Newborns are tested multiple times before they are discharged.

Earlier this month, twins born in Gujarat's Vadnagar became the state's youngest coronavirus patients just six days after birth. Their mother had earlier tested positive for the highly contagious virus.