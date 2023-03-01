Class 11 Student Ends Life In Hyderabad School

The student used a nylon rope to hang himself, police said (representational)

A Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide in his classroom at a school in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The minor boy, who was from a nearby town, was found hanging in his class by his classmates, said police.

He had used a nylon rope to hang himself, they added. The cause behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The student, who was preparing for competitive exams, went missing after the study hours that ended at 10 pm.

A frantic search of all rooms in the school building led to the discovery of his body.

The other students took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Telangana has been rocked by a spate of suicides by students in the past week, raising concerns among parents and authorities.

An engineering student hanged herself in Warangal on Sunday after a friend leaked her personal photos.

Another woman, a postgraduate medical student who had attempted suicide last December in Warangal after allegedly being harassed by her seniors, died at a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday.

In another incident, a final-year medical student died by suicide at her hostel room in Nizamabad last Saturday.

As many as 1,64,033 people died by suicide in the country in 2021, according to the latest official figures.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)