BJP Leaders Meet Telangana Chief Minister, Request For Vajpayee's Statue

An official release said BJP State President Laxman, Legislative Party Leader Kishan Reddy, MLAs Chintala Ramchandrareddy, Prabhakar, MLC Ram Chandra Rao met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

Hyderabad | | Updated: August 28, 2018 22:17 IST
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16. (File)

Hyderabad: 

Telangana BJP Leaders today met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and requested him to take steps to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hyderabad.

An official release said BJP State President Laxman, Legislative Party Leader Kishan Reddy, MLAs Chintala Ramchandrareddy, Prabhakar, MLC Ram Chandra Rao met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

"They (BJP leaders) requested CM to install a statue of Vajpayee and set up a Memorial Hall. CM responded positively," the release said.

