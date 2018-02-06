BITS Pilani Student Allegedly Hangs Self In Hyderabad

Raghav Shantaram, hailing from Chennai, and a third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend at around 1:45pm today, Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector V V Chalapathi told PTI.
"Raghav went to his room yesterday after watching a cricket match. This afternoon, one of his friends knocked on the door but there was no response. When the door was broke open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a blanket. No suicide note was found," the police official said.
Comments
He added that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.