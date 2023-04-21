8-Year-Old Found Dead In Telangana Drain, CCTV Shows Suspect Carrying Body

Imran reportedly strangled the boy and forced his head inside a bucket to kill him.

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a drain in Hyderabad's Sanath Nagar area. The police suspect the boy, Abdul Wahid, was kidnapped and strangled to death, and his body was thrown in the drain.

The police arrested a transgender person, Imran, with the help of surveillance footage. In the video, the accused is seen carrying the body which was stuffed in a sack.

Imran reportedly strangled the boy and forced his head inside a bucket to kill him after the boy went to deliver an ORS solution that Imran had asked for.

Locals suspect it is a case of human sacrifice and have alleged that occult practices used to take place at the accused's home.

The police however suspect a financial dispute between the accused and the boy's father may have led to the murder.

The police have said they will probe the human sacrifice angle as well.