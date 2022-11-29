5 Boys Detained For Sexually Assaulting Teen Friend In Hyderabad: Cops

The boys and the survivor are all friends, the police said. (Representational)

Five boys were detained by police in Hyderabad for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The five boys, all class 9 and 10 students, sexually assaulted one of their classmates (the survivor) and also recorded the incident, they said.

The boys and the survivor are all friends, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

In August, they put her under threat at her home in the absence of her family members, police said.

The boys recorded the incident, and 10 days later one of the accused with another boy again sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The video was shared on a messaging platform, and the survivor told her parents about the incident who then approached the Hayathnagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against the boys.

Based on the complaint a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and IT Act was registered and during the course of the investigation the five were detained, police said.

The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action, police added.