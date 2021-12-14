4 Pose As CBI Agents, Conduct Raid In Hyderabad, Take Away Gold, Cash: Report

4 persons impersonating CBI agents stole gold and cash from a realtor's house (Representational)

Four persons impersonating CBI agents allegedly stole gold and cash from a realtor's house in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, on Monday afternoon four persons came in a car at an apartment complex and entered the house posing as CBI agents and collected almirah keys from the realtor's wife, reported news agency PTI.

On the pretext of a search operation they took away 1.35 kg gold jewellery and between Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh cash and left the place, the official said.

Later a complaint was filed and based on which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered, the official added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)