Woman Killed Allegedly By Colleague In Hyderabad. He Wanted To Marry Her

In less than a month another young woman has allegedly been killed by a stalker in Hyderabad. 24-year-old Janaki was stabbed to death allegedly by a colleague who had been harassing her for the last six months. A senior police officer told in Kutakpally said Ananth was stalking Janaki and had been harassing her to marry him but she had repeatedly refused him. Janki had even complained to her colleagues who had counselled him.Ananth and Janaki, both worked at a supermarket in KPHB Colony. On Tuesday night, Ananth reportedly went to Janaki's house at Moosapet and after an argument, he allegedly stabbed her three times with a kitchen knife. Police sources say he had also throttled her. When Janaki's roommate Rupa returned home from work she found her unconscious and took her to a hospital but by then it was too late. Police officer Bhujang Rao told NDTV that immediate cause of Janki's death was throttling; she had also lost lot of blood from the abdominal stabbing injuries.Police have arrested Ananth and charged him with murder. Rupa told police that said Janaki had been looking forward to go home for Sankranti or harvest festival. Janaki who is from Srikakulam district had come to Hyderabad for work three years ago; she was the only breadwinner in the family.On December 22, Sandhya Rania, 24 year old woman was set on fire by her former colleague who was allegedly 'obsessed with her and stalking her'. Sandhya Raina who worked as receptionist in Secunderabad was on her way home from work when Sai Kartik followed her on a motorbike and stopped to speak to her. When he asked her to marry him she refused; Kartik allegedly demanded to know why she wouldn't marry him. There was an argument when Kartik suddenly pulled out a bottle hidden in his shirt and poured kerosene on Sandhya. He then lit a match and set her on fire fled before passers by could do anything, the police say.