Two students were also injured in the incident.

Two Class 4 students were killed when the shed at their school collapsed and they came under the rubble. The karate class was on at a private school in Hyderabad's Kukatpally when the roof came falling down. Two more children were injured.

The bodies of the students have been sent for postmortem. The principal of the school is missing.

A case has been registered against the management of the school. Investigations are underway, police said.