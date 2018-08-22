2 Hyderabad Women Arrested For Kidnapping 3 Children

The two women kidnapped the boy from Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad | | Updated: August 22, 2018 09:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Hyderabad Women Arrested For Kidnapping 3 Children

CCTV footage led police to the women kidnappers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: 

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday rescued three children who were kidnapped by two women.

One of the boys, Ayush, was kidnapped by the two women from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday when his mother had gone to buy breakfast. When the mother could not find him, she immediately complained to the railway police and later to the local police.

Acting on the complaint, the police team checked the CCTV footage and found that two women took Ayush with them and before boarding an local bus.

On interrogation, the conductor of the bus shared information about the accused women, following which the police team began a search operation to arrest them.

The two women were arrested and Ayush, along with two other kidnapped children, were rescued.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hyderabadchild kidnappingChild trafficking

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................