2 Hyderabad Women Arrested For Kidnapping 3 Children

CCTV footage led police to the women kidnappers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday rescued three children who were kidnapped by two women.

One of the boys, Ayush, was kidnapped by the two women from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday when his mother had gone to buy breakfast. When the mother could not find him, she immediately complained to the railway police and later to the local police.

Acting on the complaint, the police team checked the CCTV footage and found that two women took Ayush with them and before boarding an local bus.

On interrogation, the conductor of the bus shared information about the accused women, following which the police team began a search operation to arrest them.

The two women were arrested and Ayush, along with two other kidnapped children, were rescued.