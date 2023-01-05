2 Cops Attacked By Murder Accused In Hyderabad, 1 Critical

The two constables were suddenly attacked with sharp weapons. (Representational)

Two police constables were injured, one of them seriously, after they were attacked in Hyderabad on Thursday by two accused, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a person, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Jagadgirigutta police station limits when the two constables, a part of a police team which was deployed to track the offenders, who had allegedly stabbed the person to death in the early hours of the day, had reached the area, they said.

The two constables were suddenly attacked with sharp weapons by the accused resulting in serious injuries to one of them, a police official said adding both the police personnel were admitted to a hospital. The two accused fled the scene.

The police further said one of the accused among the two had stabbed one man with knife in the early hours of the day after he had asked about his misbehaviour with his wife.

Subsequently, the man succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, police said.

The two had also attacked another person with a knife and took away Rs 15,000 from him, the police said.

Separate cases. including one on charge of murder, was registered.

The offenders, who had fled, were identified during the course of investigation and police teams were deployed to track them and when they were traced they attacked the constables, police added.

