Cop Attacked With Bow And Arrow In Lucknow, Lands In Hospital

In an incident that feels like it is from another century, a policeman in Lucknow was attacked using a bow and arrow near the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In his complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh, who was posted on guard duty at the CBI office, said he saw a suspicious man sitting near a tree around 11.15 am on Friday. "I asked him what he was doing there, and he immediately got up and fired an arrow at me. The arrow struck me in the chest," the policeman wrote, adding that the attack was carried out with the intention of killing him.

The attacker, who had several other arrows made of iron with him, was caught by people in the area and Mr Singh was taken to a hospital.

Officials said the man was arrested and a case was registered at the Hazratganj police station. "He is being interrogated and further investigation is on. Mr Singh is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital," said an official.

