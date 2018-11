A man and his woman friend were arrested for allegedly vandalised a police station. (Representational)

A man and his woman friend have been arrested for allegedly ransacking a police station and assaulting a head constable, in an intoxicated state, after being taken there in connection with an accident, police said Sunday.

The two had allegedly rammed their high end vehicle into another car Friday night and had also abused the driver, police said.

The woman allegedly slapped a constable when he tried to intervene.

Police have registered a case of assault and rash driving against them