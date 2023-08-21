Zinc During Pregnancy: Here's Why Pregnant Women Must Consume Zinc; Know Food Sources

Zinc supplements are considered crucial for pregnant women. As per National Center for Biotechnology Information, "zinc during pregnancy helps to slightly reduce preterm births." Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, elaborates and explains the connection between zinc and preterm births. In addition, she also shares "food sources of zinc for a healthy pregnancy." The nutritionist said that zinc is crucial for the functioning of more than "300 enzymes." It maintains the "immune system," repairs "body tissues" and metabolises "nutrients," Lovneet Batra wrote, "The mineral zinc is essential for good health. It is required for the functions of over 300 enzymes and is involved in many important processes in your body. It metabolizes nutrients, maintains your immune system, and grows and repairs body tissues."

Lovneet Batra reveals that because our body does not store zinc like other nutrients, it is essential to consume it on a regular interval of time. She added, "Your body does not store zinc, so you need to eat enough every day to ensure you are meeting your daily requirements." To incorporate a reasonable dose of zinc in the diet, the nutritionist recommends foods like -Amaranth, lentils, almonds, cashew nuts, garden cress seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and cottage cheese, among others. Talking about pregnant women, Lovneet said that zinc is crucial for both the mother and her child and recommended intake of "12mg//d".

According to the nutritionist, "during pregnancy, zinc is essential for the health of both the mother-to-be and her growing child. The recommended daily intake of zinc during pregnancy is 12mg//d." Lovneet Batra reveals that suboptimal outcomes like "atonic postpartum haemorrhage", "prolonged labour," and "preterm labour" among others can be a result of low serum zinc levels.

"In pregnancy, low serum zinc levels may be associated with suboptimal outcomes such as prolonged labour, atonic postpartum haemorrhage, pregnancy-induced hypertension, preterm labour, and post-term pregnancies. The best way to ensure you are getting enough is to eat a varied diet with good sources of zinc for a healthy pregnancy," she added.

Pregnant women must focus on including food, rich in zinc, in their diet to keep suboptimal outcomes at bay.

