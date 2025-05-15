Your Gut Decides Your Mood: Nutritionist Shares Tips To Heal Your Gut

Ever felt 'butterflies' in your stomach? This might be due to the strong link between the gut and the brain, according to a Harvard study. Anxiety can lead to digestive issues, and gut problems can, in turn, trigger anxiety. Emotions like anger, grief, happiness, and nervousness all have the power to affect your gastrointestinal system. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal sheds light on this mind-gut connection, stressing that “poor gut health can trigger anxiety.” She suggests that instead of relying heavily on pills, a few simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in improving your gut health and in turn, your mental well-being.

The close connection between the gut and the brain makes it easy to understand why you could experience nausea prior to a presentation or intestinal pain when under stress. That said, it doesn't imply that functional gastrointestinal disorders are fictitious or "all in your head."

Nmami Agarwal said in her latest post that 90 per cent of serotonin (our happy hormone) is made in our gut. Thus, maintaining good gut health is extremely important.

She said that sugar and processed foods feed bad gut bacteria which results in mood dips, and suggested to opt for fermented foods and fibre.

“Happy gut, happy mind,” Nmami Agarwal wrote, before adding that your mood will flow if you nourish your gut.

Consuming excessive amounts of sugar may "directly affect the composition and functionality of the gut microbiota," according to a report in Diabetology.

Whole foods that contain natural sugars are safe to consume since the body breaks them down gradually and uses them to power its cells. Free sugar is the culprit.

Free sugars can be present in fruit juices as naturally occurring sugars or as added sugar, which usually serves to increase sweetness and flavour or extend shelf life.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal earlier shared that a healthy gut is associated with improved digestion, weight management, and even mental clarity.

"Good nutrition = Good gut health = Better mood!" she said at the time, before adding that your gut is home to "trillions of microbes that influence everything—from digestion to mental clarity."

Nmami shared 5 tips to improve gut health, which include eating various fruits, vegetables and whole grains for fibre, and including probiotics (curd, kimchi) and prebiotics (garlic, bananas) in your diet.

She also advised to limit processed foods and excess sugar; stay hydrated; and eat your meals mindfully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.