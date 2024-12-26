You Must Eat These Fruits With Their Skin On

Eating fruits with their skin on is healthier in many cases because the skin contains a significant portion of the fruit's fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. The skin often harbours phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and heart-protective properties. For instance, many fruit skins are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Additionally, the fibre content in the skin aids digestion, promotes gut health, and supports better blood sugar control. Although, it's essential to wash fruits thoroughly or choose organic options to minimise pesticide exposure. Read on as we share a list of fruits that are healthier when consumed with the skin on.

Try eating these fruits with the skin on for more health benefits

The skin of apples is a powerhouse of nutrients, containing a high concentration of fibre, vitamin C, and polyphenols. These compounds boost heart health, improve digestion, and support immune function. The flavonoid quercetin in the skin also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Pears' skin is rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting digestive health and aiding in weight management. The antioxidants in the skin help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Grape skins are loaded with resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant known for its heart-protective and anti-aging properties. The skin also contains fibre and additional phytonutrients that enhance overall health.

The skin of plums contains antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. It also offers fibre to support a healthy digestive system and manage blood sugar levels.

Cucumber skins are rich in vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium. The skin also contains antioxidants that help hydrate the skin, support bone health, and reduce oxidative stress.

Peach skins are a source of fibre, vitamins A and C, and polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory properties. The skin aids in improving immunity and maintaining glowing skin.

Kiwi skin is often overlooked, but it is packed with fibre, vitamin E, and folate. Eating kiwi with the skin increases its antioxidant levels significantly, promoting better heart health and digestion.

The skin of cherries is abundant in anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help reduce inflammation, combat oxidative stress, and support joint health.

Apricot skins are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, which enhance vision, promote healthy digestion, and provide protection against free radical damage.

The skin of blueberries contains most of their anthocyanins, which are potent antioxidants known for improving brain function, reducing inflammation, and protecting against heart disease.

To fully benefit from these fruits, ensure they are washed thoroughly to remove any dirt, wax, or pesticides. Opt for organic fruits whenever possible to minimise exposure to harmful chemicals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.