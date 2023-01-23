Try These 6 Yoga Poses With Your Kids To Maintain Good Health This Winter

Yoga with your kids can be a healthy bonding activity

Winter may be a difficult time to keep productive and active, especially for children. All they want to do is cuddle up in a blanket. As a result, physical activity is slower in colder temperatures. Even though it's freezing and raining outside, you and your toddler can still be active inside. You can do a few yoga postures to be active in addition to getting your child interested in any mind sport, participating in extracurricular activities, or taking a walk.

These are all fantastic options. Many people believe that practicing yoga is the best approach to maintaining their health, strength, flexibility, stability, and mobility. Take a look at some yoga poses you may do with your child. This can help improve your child's health in a variety of ways.

Here are the yoga poses you can practice with your child:

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

4. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

6. Hastapadasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

Add these yoga poses to your and your kid's routine to make sure you all stay fit through the winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.