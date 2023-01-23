Try These 6 Yoga Poses With Your Kids To Maintain Good Health This Winter

Winter may be a difficult time to keep productive and active, especially for children. All they want to do is cuddle up in a blanket. As a result, physical activity is slower in colder temperatures. Even though it's freezing and raining outside, you and your toddler can still be active inside. You can do a few yoga postures to be active in addition to getting your child interested in any mind sport, participating in extracurricular activities, or taking a walk.
These are all fantastic options. Many people believe that practicing yoga is the best approach to maintaining their health, strength, flexibility, stability, and mobility. Take a look at some yoga poses you may do with your child. This can help improve your child's health in a variety of ways.
Here are the yoga poses you can practice with your child:
1. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
2. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
3. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
4. Vrikshasana
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
5. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
6. Hastapadasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
Add these yoga poses to your and your kid's routine to make sure you all stay fit through the winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.