Stay Positive, Focused And Balanced With This Yoga Routine By Shilpa Shetty

Yoga is known to not only improve one's health physically but also mentally. Performing asanas every day is a great way to gain a fit and toned physique and also improves your ability to focus, the body's balance, blood circulation, and respiration. There are innumerable health benefits of doing yoga regularly. In a video on Instagram, actress Shilpa Shetty demonstrated a yoga routine and said, "The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine." The routine, she says, is very calming yet energising.

In the video, Shilpa demonstrates Virbhadrasana, which primarily works your lower back muscles, hips, and legs, and improves stamina. And the Malasana helps regulate blood circulation and blood flow to the groin area.

Explaining the benefits of the Virbhadrasana, Shilpa says, "The Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder, and back muscles. It also improves body posture, focus, balance, stability, and is great for circulation and respiration."

Talking about the benefits of the Malasana, Shilpa Shetty said, "Malasana opens your hips and groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture."

Here's how to do the Virbhadrasana:

Stand straight on your mat and spread your legs a few feet apart. Your right foot should be in front while your left foot behind.

Turn your right foot outwards by 90 degrees and ensure the heel of the right foot is perfectly aligned with the center of the left foot.

Lift your arms sideways until they reach the height of your shoulders. Your arms must be parallel to the ground, and your palms should be facing upwards.

Exhale and bend your right knee, in line with your ankle. Ensure your knee does not go ahead of your ankle.

Stretch your arms further and join your palms above your head. Look up at your palms. Slowly push your pelvis down. Inhale as you go down and exhale as you come up. Repeat the same with your left leg in front.

Here's how to do the Malasana:

Stand on the mat with your feet wide apart.

Bend your knees and lower your posterior into a squat position.

Bend your elbows to bring the palms together and take your arms inside your knees to press your elbows against your inner knees.

Keep your spine neutral, neck straight, and shoulders relaxed.

Stay in this pose for 4-5 breaths and then relax.

Shilpa Shetty concludes the routine with the dynamic hip opener that helps to reduce the tightness in the lower back region as well as the hip region. It also strengthens the hip flexors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.