World Vegan Day 2018: Here's What No One Told You About Veganism And How It Can Help You Lose Weight

November 1 is observed as World Vegan Day

World Vegan Day is observed on November 1 every year. On World Vegan Day 2018, vegans around the world celebrate their decision of opting for a vegan lifestyle by holding awareness campaigns about veganism and its relevance in the present times. Celebration of World Vegan Day began in 1994 by Louise Wallis - a UK celebrity who was also the chair of The Vegan Society back then. Veganism is a way of living in which a person is supposed to refrain from animal cruelty in all forms - including for food, clothing or any other purpose. There are multiple ways in which a person can follow vegan style of living. But the one thing which all vegans have in common is that they all follow a plant-based diet. Simply put, vegan people are vegetarians who avoid dairy, eggs, honey and products like leather or fur to name a few.

Veganism is referred to a practice which promotes development and use of animal-free alternatives, for the well-being of humans, animals and the environment. It refers to the practice of getting away from all products which are derived wholly or partly from animals.

What all does a vegan diet include?

There is a reason why a vegan diet is considered to be healthy. A vegan diet is rich and diverse, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, beans, seeds and pulses. All of these can be prepared in multiple combinations. Everything from cakes, pastries, pizzas and pastas can be prepared using vegan ingredients.

Vegan diet includes lots of fresh fruits and vegetables

Veganism is much more than a diet

A key reason why some of top celebrities in Bollywood like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even Virat Kohli are adopting veganism is because of the compassion for avoiding exploitation to animals. Makeup, accessories, clothing, bathroom items, home decor and other animal products or products tested on animals need to be avoided.

Also, vegans need to refrain from animal exploitation to the extent that visiting zoos and aquariums or taking part in horse or dog racing also need to be avoided. People following veganism can support the cause by visiting and supporting animal sanctuaries which provide safe and loving homes for rescued animals.

Vegan diet for weight loss

What's more is that a vegan diet can help in weight loss as well. But this is along with the fact that special attention is paid to nutrition, since vegan diet is devoid of some major food groups. Intake of protein and Vitamin B12 has to be take care of, since they are found naturally in meat. If you are taking up the vegan diet for weight loss, make sure you include lots of fresh fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes, nuts and seeds.

Also, while following vegan diet for weight loss, make sure that you avoid processed foods which come with added fats, preservatives and sodium.

The key to weight loss on vegan diet is the timing of your meals. You should work towards eating at the same time every day. It helps in getting your mind and stomach in set pattern. Have a larger (portion size) breakfast, smaller lunch and then even smaller dinner. Avoid consuming too many calories during bedtime.

Of course, all this is helpful for weight loss when combined with minimum 45 minutes of exercising.

Also, make sure you are getting enough protein by including more soy based foods and lentils, tofu, beans and quinoa.

Wishing everyone a very Happy World Vegan Day 2018!

