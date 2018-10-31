What Is A Vegan Ketogenic Diet? Top Vegan Fat Sources To Include In Your Diet

Is a ketogenic diet possible for vegetarians?

One of the fad diets, ketogenic diet has long been the topic of discussion amongst many. Ketogenic diet is generally incorporated by people who want to lose oodles of weight. The diet is primarily a high in healthy fats, low in carbohydrates, moderate in protein promoted for its powerful effects on weight loss, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and better overall health. The ketogenic diet is mostly associated with red meat, cheese, and full-fat dairy products. All these foods are allowed on the keto diet, but it is possible to eschew animal products entirely and do a plant-based keto diet as well.

Is a ketogenic diet possible for vegetarians? The answer is yes, but it just takes a little extra thought. In general, the keto diet typically involves a lot of meat for protein. But one should not forget that the biggest component of the ketogenic diet is fat, which you can easily get from the vegetarian foods. The simple definition of the vegetarian ketogenic diet is a diet free of meat, fish and fowl flesh that restricts carbohydrates. Even by following a vegan keto diet, we can reap all of the benefits of the ketogenic diet. While on a keto diet ensure that you include a good variety of nutrient-dense foods for a healthy diet and minimize your risk of nutritional deficiencies.

Include these vegan sources of fat in your diet:

1. Nuts and seeds:

Healthy nuts and seeds are both rich sources of protein and fat. Nuts and seeds are a great way to add fat in your diet. You only need to careful about the low-carb and high-fat choices, as some nuts and seeds are high in carbohydrates than others and can add up quickly. You should include nuts like Brazil nuts, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pine nuts and cashews. On the other hand, you can include chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds in your diet.

2. Avocados:

Undoubtedly, this superfood offers several health benefits. Avocados are commonly associated with ketogenic diet, and they are vegan, too. Avocados can be included in your salads, used as a spread, soup or a shake.

3. Leafy greens:

Dark green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, and all the other leafy greens you can think of are foods that you can enjoy if you are on a vegan ketogenic diet. They are packed with tons of vitamins and minerals, fiber and are foods that you can consume in large volumes without a huge intake of calories.

4. Tofu:

Another fantastic source of protein, tofu, seitan and tempeh are all packed with proteins. As an alternative to meat substitutes these can be included in your vegetarian keto diet plan. Moreover, they are high in protein, low in carbohydrates. These healthy options taste great and can be prepared in so many different ways.

5. Cheese:

There are hundreds of types of cheese. Extremely nutritious and delicious, cheese are healthy fats and can be included in your ketogenic diet. All of them are very low in carbohydrates and high in fat, which makes them the prefect choice for a ketogenic diet.

