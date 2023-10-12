World Sight Day 2023: Expert Tips For Managing Dry Eye Syndrome In The Workplace

Dry, conditioned air is a significant factor in accelerating tear evaporation

World Sight Day is observed on second Thursday of October. This year it falls on October 12. On this day, the global eye health community unites to highlight the importance of not taking vision for granted. It also encourages people to look after their eyes. World Sight Day 2023 focuses on prioritizing eye health at work.

With the proliferation of digital screens and air-conditioned environments, dry eye syndrome (DES) is on a meteoric rise, especially among working professionals. In our relentless digital age, the workplace has inadvertently become a hotspot for this ailment, making it imperative to address the issue before it turns chronic.

Understanding dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome, medically termed keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a condition where the eyes either don't produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly. This leads to symptoms like dryness, redness, itchiness, and sometimes, a paradoxical watery eye. The key culprits in the modern workspace? Prolonged screen exposure, suboptimal blinking rates, and artificially controlled climates.

Rising incidence in modern workplaces

A recent study showed that DES affected nearly 60% of individuals working in urban office settings. The average Indian professional, engrossed in computer screens, blinks 50% less than the usual rate, exacerbating the dryness.

Some precautionary measures in the workplace

As the corporate world wakes up to this burgeoning issue, several solutions and trends have emerged:

1. Blink training apps

To combat reduced blink rates, several innovative apps have sprung up, specifically designed to remind users to blink. Some even offer exercises to promote better eye health and reinforce proper blinking habits.

2. Blue-cut glasses

These have become almost a staple for many young professionals. By filtering the high-energy blue light from screens, these glasses aim to reduce associated eye strain and potentially slow the onset of DES.

3. Regular breaks - The 20-20-20 rule

This simple yet effective rule advises workers to take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away. It not only relieves the eyes but also promotes better posture and reduces the risk of other occupational ailments.

4. Humidifiers in offices

Dry, conditioned air is a significant factor in accelerating tear evaporation. Recognizing this, many modern offices are integrating humidifiers, ensuring that ambient moisture levels support eye comfort.

5. Artificial tears

For immediate relief, over-the-counter lubricating eye drops can be a boon. However, these should be used judiciously and under expert guidance, as not all formulations might be suitable for everyone.

6. Tests

If problems still exist, visit an ophthalmologist where you could be advised for Dry Eye Step 1 and 2 tests and light pulsed therapy as treatment for moderate to severe dry eye.

Redefining office ergonomics

Traditionally, when we think of office ergonomics, we envision chair heights, keyboard placements, and wrist supports. Today, it has expanded to include ocular health. Experts advise that computer screens should be positioned slightly below eye level. When one looks downward, the eyelids cover more of the eye's surface, reducing tear evaporation and potentially limiting the effects of DES.

Staying updated with eye check-ups

While this might sound like basic advice, it bears repeating given the current scenario. Regular eye examinations can catch DES in its early stages, making management more effective. Moreover, an ophthalmologist can offer tailored advice, ensuring that one's specific needs and risks are addressed.

Employee wellness programs

Indian companies, both startups and established giants, are progressively recognizing the value of employee well-being. Vision health, once a peripheral concern, has moved to the forefront. Companies are providing blue light glasses as part of their health packages, arranging seminars on eye health, and even hosting sessions on eye exercises or ‘eye yoga'. It's a refreshing shift, signalling a holistic approach to employee health.

Conclusion

The digital era, while ushering in unprecedented conveniences and advancements, has also brought with it unique challenges. Dry Eye Syndrome, previously brushed off as an age-related concern, has found a significant patient base among India's young, dynamic workforce. But, with increased awareness, timely interventions, and the melding of technology with health solutions, there's hope. As we move forward, integrating these practices into daily routines can ensure that our eyes, the windows to our world, remain clear, comfortable, and healthy.

Dr. Saumya Sharma, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.