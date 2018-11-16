Dry Eye Syndrome: Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Eyes

Dry eye is an uncomfortable and painful condition.

Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs of the body. Therefore, it is very important for us to take care of them. Dry eye syndrome or dry eyes are caused by a lack of sufficient lubrication, nourishment and moisture on the surface of the eyes. When the eyes are unable to produce enough tears to stay lubricated or if tears are of a poor quality and evaporate too quickly, it may lead to dryness, irritation, inflammation and blurred vision. Dry eye is an uncomfortable and painful condition. If you have dry eyes it can lead to constant irritation and discomfort in the eyes, significant inflammation and even scarring of the front surface of the eye.

Dry eyes are caused due to factors like digital eye strain, eye allergies, previous eye surgery, not blinking for so long, certain medications or aging. Some common symptoms of dry eye are red eyes, itchy eyes, puffy eyes, burning sensation in the eyes, light sensitivity, redness in the eyes or sore eyes.

6 home remedies to relieve dry eye syndrome:

1. Vitamin D:

People with vitamin D deficiency are more prone to dry eye. A diet in high in vitamin D can help you get rid of dry eye. Some foods rich in vitamin D are egg yolks, walnuts, cheese, fatty fish like salmon or tuna, nuts and seeds.

2. Blink frequently:

If you blink your eyes frequently and take breaks while performing certain activities it can help. Try taking breaks when you are working on computer, mobile phones or watching television. Frequent breaks in between will help your eyes regain moisture.

3. Change your environment:

Environment plays an important role when you have dry eyes. You should avoid cigarette smoke, and stay indoors when it is windy. Cigarette smoke can irritate the eyes and make your eyes red. Also, protect your eyes whenever you are riding a bike or go skiing. You can also wear sunglasses whenever it is windy or when you are outdoors.

4. Plenty of fluids:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. This will help relieve the symptoms of dry eye. Water or other fluids are also preferred like lime water, fresh fruit juices, coconut water and homemade smoothies.

5. Warm compress:

You can even use a warm compress on your eyes to improve circulation and relax. Try repeating this two to three times per day. You can even use a mild shampoo or baby shampoo to wash your eyelids. It will help release the oil in the tear glands.

6. Adequate sleep:

Sleep deprivation can also lead to dry eyes. Adequate sleep can help retain the moisture on the cornea. Therefore, ensure that you sleep for six to eight hours every day.

