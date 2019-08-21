World Senior Citizen Day: Take Care Of Your Loved Ones With These Health Tips By Our Expert

World Senior Citizen Day: Take follow ups for every complication or symptoms that elderly experience

World Senior Citizens Day is observed on August 21. This day was first proclaimed on December 14, 1990, by the United Nations General Assembly. The day is meant to raise awareness about issues related to the elderly, included their health, financial and security concerns. The day is also meant to recognise the contributions made by senior citizens to the society. If you have grandparents or any other senior citizens at home, then this article is a must for you as we are going to talk about some important health tips for senior citizens.

World Senior Citizen Day: Health tips for the elderly during monsoon

These health tips are especially going to be helpful during the current season of monsoon, when the rain Gods seem to show no mercy at all. Monsoon is the time when immunity takes the downward road and result in cough, cold, fever and infections. Monsoon can hamper quality of life in senior citizens and hence it is important for the family members to take extra precaution and care of their loved ones.

World Senior Citizen Day: Elderly should go for regular health checkups

Photo Credit: iStock

We talk to Dr Gita Prakash, family physician at Max hospital, who gives the following health tips for senior citizens. You must follow these:

1. First and foremost, it is important that senior citizens take their medicines on time and get regular health check-ups. This is more important during monsoon. There should be no negligence when it comes to taking medicines and visiting the doctor regularly. The slightest problem that a senior citizen experiences should be consulted by a doctor. "This is because at this age and this season, anything can snowball into a disease," says Dr Gita.

2. "When senior citizens are going to the washroom at night, they should be careful to not trip and fall. Bars should be fitted in washrooms in order to prevent falls among the elderly," she adds.

3. Families should make sure that the elderly get their flu and pneumonia vaccines during monsoon. This can prevent elderly from catching cough and cold too frequently.

4. Senior citizens with diabetes should get their eyes and foot checked every now and then to see if there's any complication being developed because of the condition.

Senior citizens with diabetes should regularly get checked for complications in eyes and feet

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Weak eyesight is a common sign and symptom of ageing. Cataract surgeries may be required, so visit your ophthalmologist to see if anything needs to be done. "Health needs to be looked at first as a priority," mentions Dr Gita while addressing the elderly. She says that if senior citizens have an existing problem, they should follow it up regularly. Same is the case with complications and symptoms that they experience.

6. For the complications and symptoms, trying with home remedies for the first two or three days may be recommended. If the condition does not get better, then the family must take them to the doctor.

7. It is important for the elderly to have sufficient fruits, vegetables and milk, depending on what condition they have. "If a person has kidney problems, their protein intake needs to be monitored. A person with diabetes needs to monitor their sugar intake, people with high blood pressure should monitor their salt intake and intake of oily food," says Dr Gita.

8. There should not be much alterations in diet of the elderly, she recommends. Family members must ensure that senior citizens of the house consume only limited amounts of food from restaurants, processed and packaged food, junk food, sugary sweets and desserts.

(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park.)

