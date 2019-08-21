World Senior Citizen's Day: A Look At Its History And Importance

World Senior Citizen's Day hisory dates back to 1988.

The World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated on August 21 each year. The day is dedicated to increase awareness about the issues that affect older adults. From age deterioration to elder abuse, the day creates heightened awareness on these themes. Various programmes are held throughout the world where elders' life studies, personal experiences are shared and solutions are offered to fight the factors that affect their well-being. The World Senior Citizen's Day also recognises and acknowledges the contributions of older people to the society. June 15 is marked as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to the United Nations, by 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 per cent of the world's population, will be 60 or older with Asia having the largest number of older persons.

World Senior Citizen's Day History

The history of the World Senior Citizen's Day dates back to 1988. Ronald Reagan, former president of the United States officially founded World Senior Citizen's Day - a day dedicated to older adults and their issues.

World Senior Citizen's Day Importance

The World Senior Citizens' Day is an important moment to remind the government of its commitment to work for the welfare of older persons., to help them end hunger and poverty for the elderly and people of all ages.

It's a day to remember and celebrate the older persons and thank them for their contributions. It only adds to their inclusiveness in the society and growth.

