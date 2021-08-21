World Senior Citizens Day 2021: Date, History And Celebration

This year, we celebrate the 32nd World Senior Citizen Day. (File)

World Senior Citizen Day is observed on August 21. It's an effort by the young to acknowledge the problems that our elders face due to their age and raise awareness about those issues. Not just that, it is also an effort to recognise that our parents and grandparents are the living memory of history. They possess valuable and well-earned wisdom through life experiences, which they can share with the next generation as they navigate the many aspects of life. The day also recognises their contributions to the world's advancement as leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

World Senior Citizen Day: History

This year, we celebrate the 32nd World Senior Citizen Day. The day was first proposed by former US President Ronald Reagan in 1988. On August 21 that year, he officially commemorated the first National Senior Citizens Day. Two years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted it as a global celebration.

To mark the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “For our society to be truly inclusive, we should celebrate old age and their wisdom. On World Senior Citizens Day, let's honour each and every citizen around us and ensure that our elders get all the love, affection, and empathy.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his warmest greeting to all the senior citizens.

World Senior Citizen Day: Celebration

1.Visit them if they live away from you. Spend the day with them to make them feel like the times when you were a child.

2.Treat them to some of their favourite food items -- a simple gesture that will bring a smile to their faces.

3.Help them with chores and other tasks.