World Psoriasis Day: Doctor Explains Myths And More Around The Autoimmune Disease

Psoriasis is lifelong disease. It affects million people around the world but it is one of the most misunderstood conditions. Whether misidentified as a skin problem or hygiene one, psoriasis is an intricate autoimmune condition that deserves more attention and empathy. The most common myth about psoriasis is that it can be transmitted to others. In fact, psoriasis is not contagious at all. You cannot catch it by touching someone who has the condition or by sharing any of their personal items. The skin plaques that are visible in psoriasis are caused by the immune system attacking healthy skin cells, which multiply at a much more rapid rate than normal.

Not Just Skin Deep

Another common myth is that psoriasis is just a cosmetic disease. This is not true because although the red, scaly patches appear on your skin, they are just part of what is happening out of sight. Psoriasis can lead to systemic inflammation and is frequently associated with other serious health problems, including psoriatic arthritis, a disease that affects the joints and can cause lasting damage if not treated. For others, it may also raise a person's risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression.

Anybody Can Get Psoriasis

A common misconception is that you can only get psoriasis as an adult, but this too is false. Children and adolescents can also suffer from the condition, particularly if they have a family history. Triggers are specific to the individual, but they can include stress, infections, cold temperatures, skin injuries and some medications.

Psoriasis Isn't About Bad Hygiene

Another harmful myth is that psoriasis is caused by bad hygiene. This is not only incorrect but also dangerous in that it blames the patient for having the diagnosis. In fact, washing the skin too frequently or introducing abrasive products can make psoriasis symptoms worse.

Psoriasis Cannot Be Treated

In addition, there is still a persistent sense that nothing can be done to get psoriasis under control. There is no cure, but medicine has made great strides for treatment. Treatment can vary in intensity from topical creams and light therapy to oral drugs and powerful biologic drugs aimed directly at the immune system, depending on its severity. The ability to receive a timely diagnosis and tailored treatment plan can play a vital role in managing flare-ups and enhancing quality of life.

Psoriasis is more than a skin disease. Understanding how it works, and dispelling myths about the disease, is crucial in supporting those who live with it daily. People suffering from psoriasis can confidently and comfortably live with the right treatment and awareness.

(By Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant - Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.