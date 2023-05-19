Skincare Tips: Follow These Tips To Manage Psoriasis During Summer

The heat and sweat can make their psoriasis worse, as it can irritate the skin and cause itching

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells. It results in patches of thick, red, scaly skin that can be itchy and painful. The condition can occur anywhere on the body but is most common on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back.

Psoriasis is caused by a malfunctioning immune system that triggers the skin cells to multiply faster than usual, resulting in the buildup of thick, scaly patches of skin. It can be triggered or exacerbated by factors such as stress, infections, certain medications, or changes in weather.

For some people, the heat and sweat can make their psoriasis worse, as the sweat can irritate the skin and cause itching and discomfort. Additionally, high humidity levels can make the skin more prone to infections, which can further exacerbate psoriasis symptoms.

On the other hand, exposure to sunlight can have a positive effect on psoriasis for some people. Sunlight contains ultraviolet (UV) rays that have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and improve the appearance of psoriasis lesions.

To manage psoriasis during the summer, it's essential to take certain precautions. With proper management techniques, individuals with psoriasis can enjoy the summer season without compromising their skin health.

8 Tips for managing psoriasis during summer:

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is vital to keep your skin hydrated during the summer months. Dehydration can worsen psoriasis symptoms, leading to dryness, flakiness, and itchiness. Ensure that you consume at least eight to ten glasses of water per day to prevent dehydration.

2. Be sun-safe

Psoriasis flare-ups can be triggered by exposure to sunlight. Therefore, individuals living with psoriasis should take extra care to protect their skin during the summer months. Wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, hats, and sunglasses, whenever possible, and use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

3. Use moisturisers

Apply moisturisers frequently to keep your skin soft and supple, which can prevent psoriasis flares. Look for products made specifically for sensitive skin that are free of irritating ingredients.

4. Avoid triggers

Certain things can trigger psoriasis flare-ups, such as alcohol, smoking, and stress. Avoid these triggers as much as possible and seek professional help to manage your stress levels.

5. Maintain a healthy diet

While there's no specific diet for psoriasis, eating healthy can help boost your immune system and reduce inflammation. Incorporate leafy greens, fruits, and lean protein into your diet, and avoid processed and sugary foods.

6. Shower regularly

Regular showers can help keep your skin clean and prevent psoriasis flares. Use mild, fragrance-free soaps and avoid scrubbing too hard, which can damage your skin.

7. Keep your home cool

High temperatures and humidity can trigger psoriasis flares. Use fans or air-conditioners to keep your home cool and dry.

8. Seek professional help

If your symptoms become severe, seek professional help from your dermatologist or doctor. They can recommend specific treatments, such as steroids or phototherapy, which can help alleviate your symptoms.

In conclusion, managing psoriasis during the summer requires a combination of lifestyle changes and medical interventions. By following the above tips, individuals with psoriasis can enjoy the summer season without compromising their skin health. It's essential to seek professional help if your symptoms become severe and impact your quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.