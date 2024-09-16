World Patient Safety Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Significance

World Patient Safety Day serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and quality care

World Patient Safety Day is an annual observance on September 17th, established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise global awareness about patient safety, promote actions to enhance safety in healthcare, and encourage stakeholders to unite for safer healthcare practices. The day is recognised to address the significant burden of harm that unsafe medical practices cause worldwide. It highlights the need for improved healthcare systems and practices that prioritise the well-being of patients. With an estimated 134 million adverse events occurring annually in hospitals in low- and middle-income countries, patient safety is crucial to reducing preventable harm and deaths.

Theme

World Patient Safety Day provides an opportunity to raise public awareness and promote collaboration among patients, healthcare workers, policymakers, and leaders to enhance patient safety. This year's theme, "Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety," emphasises the vital role of accurate and timely diagnosis in safeguarding patients and improving health outcomes. The slogan, "Get it Right, Make it Safe!" reinforces the need for precise diagnoses to ensure patient safety.

A diagnosis determines a patient's health condition and is crucial for providing the necessary care and treatment. A diagnostic error occurs when there is a failure to provide an accurate and timely explanation of a patient's health issue. This can involve delays, incorrect or missed diagnoses, or failing to effectively communicate the diagnosis to the patient.

History

In 2019, the 72nd World Health Assembly passed a resolution to establish World Patient Safety Day as a global health priority. The WHO began global campaigns each year, focusing on various themes within patient safety, such as safe childbirth, medication safety, and the empowerment of patients and caregivers.

The movement for patient safety gained momentum after recognising that unsafe healthcare practices contribute significantly to avoidable harm and costs to health systems globally.

Importance

1. Raise awareness

It educates healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public on the importance of safety in medical care.

2. Prevent harm

The day advocates for the prevention of errors, the reduction of avoidable harm, and the improvement of healthcare outcomes.

3. Patient-centred care

It promotes a culture where patients are empowered and actively involved in their care decisions, fostering transparency and communication between healthcare providers and patients.

Significance

1. Global impact

With unsafe care causing millions of deaths and disabilities, the day shines a spotlight on a widespread issue that transcends borders.

2. Collaboration

It encourages the collaboration of governments, healthcare institutions, and professionals to commit to safer practices and improve patient outcomes.

3. Health systems strengthening

By advocating for safety, the day plays a role in reinforcing the strength and effectiveness of healthcare systems globally, making healthcare more reliable and accountable.

World Patient Safety Day serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance, quality care, and global cooperation to ensure that patients receive safe and effective treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.