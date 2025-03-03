World Obesity Day 2025: 10,000 Steps A Day Can Help You Lose Weight, Says Nutritionist

Reaching 10,000 steps a day has become a popular fitness mantra in recent years. But have you ever wondered about the real benefits of this seemingly arbitrary number? Does it truly improve health, or is it just another social media trend? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee breaks it down in her latest Instagram post.

In her caption, the nutritionist writes, "Walking is great for circulation, reducing stiffness, and keeping your blood flowing, but is it enough for weight loss?"

According to Anjali Mukerjee, to complete 10,000 steps in a day, one has to walk for 8 km and it will burn 500 calories in your body. In 7 days, one would be able to lose 3,500 calories, which is somewhere around 0.5 kg.

However, walking alone is not enough for massive weight loss.

Anjali Mukerjee says, "Weight loss is more complex than just burning calories – it involves hormones, gut health, inflammation and even toxins in your body. While some may lose weight just by walking, others may need a deeper detox, specific foods and metabolic corrections."

After all these complications, should you still walk 10,000 steps daily? Anjali Mukerjee's reply is "absolutely" yes.

She adds, "It's a desirable habit for overall health and paired with the right lifestyle changes, it can support your weight loss journey."

In one of her previous Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee emphasized the importance of balancing diet with the weight loss journey. She highlighted key factors that can hinder weight loss despite eating healthy, including portion size, hormone health and chronic stress. Check out the detailed explanation here:

Keep these pointers in mind to ensure better health and easier weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.