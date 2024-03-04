World Obesity Day 2024: Understanding Obesity And Its Adverse Effects On Heart Health

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year. Obesity Day tries to raise awareness about this medical condition. The theme for this year's campaign is "Let's Talk About Obesity And..." According to the World Health Organisation, in 2022, overweight affect around 37 million children under 5 globally, and over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5 -19 years were overweight, including 160 million who were living with obesity - 75% of who live in low- and middle-income countries. World Obesity Day also encourages solutions that can help maintain a healthy weight and reverse the obesity crisis with practical measures.

Understanding obesity and its dangers

According to WHO, a body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese.

Obesity is a complex medical condition that can increase an individual's risk of developing several health conditions. It is a common risk factor for heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, sleep apnea, hypertension, bad cholesterol levels, reproductive issues, poor bone health and even cancer.

Obesity and heart health

Obesity can also affect the heart in many ways. Dr. Vivek Bindal, Director & Head, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery at Max Hospital explains the impact of obesity on one's heart.

"Obesity poses a substantial threat to heart health, significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The excess body weight associated with obesity triggers multiple adverse effects on the cardiovascular system. A primary concern is the development of atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits accumulate in the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart and elevating the chances of heart attacks and strokes," he explains.

What should be done?

"Addressing obesity through weight loss is a crucial step in mitigating these risks. Weight loss is particularly effective in managing associated conditions such as hypertension and type-2 diabetes, both of which amplify the cardiovascular risk posed by obesity," he adds.

It is wise to adopt a holistic approach for sustainable weight loss. A combination of healthy dietary choices with regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight. Balanced nutrition not only aids in weight reduction but also supports overall cardiovascular health. Similarly, regular exercise helps strengthen heart muscles along with weight loss.

It is also crucial to focus on good nutrition with a well-balanced, wholesome diet. WHO mentions that reducing the number of calories consumed from fats and sugars and increasing the portion of daily intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts can help prevent obesity.

(Dr. Vivek Bindal, Director & Head- Max Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery, Max Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.