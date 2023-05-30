World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & 8 Ways In Which Smoking Affects Our Body Besides Poor Lung Health

World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Quit smoking today to improve your physical and mental health

World No-Tobacco Day is observed globally on May 31 every year. It is an annual event organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, and encouraging people to quit smoking.

Theme

"We Need Food, Not Tobacco" is the theme for this year's World No-Tobacco Day. The 2023 global campaign intends to encourage tobacco growers to produce nutrient-dense, sustainable crops by increasing awareness of alternative crop production and marketing prospects. Additionally, it will strive to highlight the tobacco industry's tactics to obstruct initiatives to replace tobacco farming with environmentally friendly crops, which would worsen the world food crisis.

History

The history of World No-Tobacco Day dates back to 1987 when the World Health Assembly passed a resolution calling for a global initiative against the tobacco epidemic. In response, the WHO announced May 31 as World No-Tobacco Day to mark the anniversary of the acceptance of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2003. This treaty is the first international agreement aimed at reducing tobacco consumption and its devastating health effects.

Significance

The significance of World No-Tobacco Day lies in its focus on the prevention and control of tobacco use, which is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide. The tobacco industry also contributes to environmental degradation and the exploitation of vulnerable communities. World No-Tobacco Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and to advocate for effective policies and programs to reduce tobacco consumption.

As discussed, we can utilise this day by understanding how tobacco negatively impacts our health. One such way in which smoking affects us is by worsening lung health. Keep reading as we discuss other ways in which tobacco and smoking affect our health.

8 Negative effects smoking has on our bodies

1. Cardiovascular system

Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, by damaging the inner lining of arteries, narrowing blood vessels, and increasing blood pressure.

2. Digestive system

Smoking affects the digestive system by increasing the risk of stomach and pancreatic cancers. It can also cause ulcers, acid reflux, and other digestive disorders.

3. Skin health

Smoking accelerates the ageing process of the skin by reducing blood flow, which leads to wrinkles, dryness, and sagging skin. It also increases the risk of skin cancer.

4. Reproductive system

Smoking affects fertility in both men and women. It can cause erectile dysfunction in men and reduce sperm count and motility. Smoking during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, and other complications.

5. Oral health

Smoking is a major cause of oral cancer, gum disease, and tooth loss. It also causes bad breath and stains teeth.

6. Vision

Smoking increases the risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness.

7. Immune system

Smoking weakens the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight infections and diseases. It also delays healing after surgery or injury.

8. Mental health

Smoking increases the risk of developing anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders. It is also linked to poor cognitive function and memory loss.

Overall, smoking is a major risk factor for many different health problems besides lung disease. Quitting smoking is one of the best things a person can do to improve their health and reduce their risk of developing these conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.