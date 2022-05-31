World No-Tobacco Day: 7 Tips To Quit Smoking To Lead A Healthy Life

World No-Tobacco Day: Cigarettes contain chemicals that makes this addiction particularly insidious.

Globally tobacco use is known to be among the leading causes of cancer, apart from it having other health impacts. Hence, annually World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 in order to raise awareness on the subject.

Cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco use worldwide and it is an addictive habit that has long-term, adverse health effects. Cigarettes contain chemicals that makes this addiction particularly insidious.

However, not to worry if you are hooked to this habit, because though quitting smoking might be a steep uphill battle but it is not impossible. So, here are a few tips that one can opt in order to get rid of this injurious habit.

Find your reason and quit cold turkey

You need to find a powerful personal reason that will help you get motivated to quit smoking. After the reason has been chosen simply quit the habit of cold turkey, meaning don't reduce the number of cigarettes you smoke rather just end it altogether in a go.

Be occupied initially

After you have broken the loop by quitting smoking, you should keep yourself constantly occupied with something or the other because that will give your brain lesser opportunity to think about smoking.

Try snacking or chewing gums

When a person is a smoker they are not just hooked on the nicotine but also on the habit of constantly having something in their mouth. So this can be tackled by trying to eat fruits or chewing gum which will keep your mouth and brain occupied.

Consume ample amounts of water

Water in large quantities is required by the body daily. When a person has quit smoking water helps in getting rid of the toxins from your body.

Start exercising

Exercise is known to reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings. It also helps you cope with stress and have more energy by boosting your mood. So get some fresh air and go for a jog or if you don't feel up to it, go for a long walk.

Avoid drinking and other triggers

It's harder to adhere to your no-smoking goal when you drink. Similarly, if you often smoke when you drink coffee, switch to tea for a few weeks. Tobacco urges are usually associated to the places or situations in which you smoked. Hence, identify your triggers and try to avoid them.

Keep on trying

A lot of individuals try many times before they are actually able to give up cigarettes for good. So if you do light up a cigarette in a moment of weakness then don't feel discouraged. Instead think about what led to your relapse and try again.

Please note that the tips given here are just general information and in no way is it a substitute for qualified medical advice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)