World No-Tobacco Day 2024: Here's How Tobacco Use Negatively Affects Your Heart

World No Tobacco Day is an annual event that aims to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco. It is observed on May 31st every year. The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is 'Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference.' This year's theme aims to protect young people and urges the tobacco industry to stop targeting the young population with products that are harmful to their health. The World Health Organisation created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to prevent tobacco-related deaths and diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation, tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year, including an estimated 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. From lung cancer to reproductive issues, tobacco use can trigger the risk of developing several chronic and serious health conditions. On World No Tobacco Day 2024, let's understand the harmful effects of tobacco use on your cardiovascular health.

Here's how tobacco affects your heart health

Tobacco use is also one of the risk factors for heart disease. Smoking can reduce blood and oxygen flow to the heart by narrowing arteries.

"The toxic compounds found in tobacco smoke make smoking extremely dangerous for your cardiovascular system. Nicotine and carbon monoxide are two of these compounds that have a major effect on the heart and circulation," says Dr Pratibha Dogra, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Expert at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

"Smoking causes atherosclerosis, raises blood pressure, and increases the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases such as peripheral artery disease and heart attacks. These effects are felt in the heart and blood vessels. Cutting back on tobacco use is essential for preserving cardiovascular health and averting these serious illnesses," she adds.

Smoking is also a cause of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), in addition to diabetes, lack of physical activity, hypertension, poor cholesterol levels and more.

"Smoking has been connected to peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a condition in which plaque accumulates in the limb arteries. This causes pain, numbness, and an increased risk of infections and ulcers by decreasing blood supply to the extremities," Dr. Dogra explains.

(Dr Pratibha Dogra, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology snd sleep medicine expert, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.