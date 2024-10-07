World Mental Health Day 2024: Theme, Significance & Tips To Reduce Stress Levels

World Mental Health Day 2024: Poor time management can lead to overwhelming stress

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10th every year to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. It was first celebrated in 1992 as an initiative by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), a global organisation dedicated to promoting mental health worldwide. Over the years, the day has grown in importance, with more countries and organisations participating in campaigns to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Theme

The theme for this year's World Mental Health Day is "Mental Health at Work." In collaboration with its partners, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is emphasising the crucial link between mental health and the workplace. Safe, supportive work environments play a protective role in maintaining mental well-being. However, unhealthy conditions such as stigma, discrimination, harassment, and poor working conditions can pose serious threats to mental health. These challenges can negatively impact overall quality of life, work participation, and productivity.

Significance

The significance of World Mental Health Day lies in its mission to make mental health a global priority. The day serves as a platform to encourage open conversations about mental health and promote initiatives for mental well-being. Each year, a theme is chosen to reflect a particular aspect of mental health, from increasing awareness of mental health conditions to highlighting the importance of access to mental healthcare. The observance plays a critical role in reducing stigma and encouraging people to seek help when they need it.

Tips to reduce stress levels

Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment without judgment. It helps in reducing anxiety and stress by allowing individuals to detach from racing thoughts and emotions. Spending even 10 minutes a day on mindfulness can calm the mind and improve overall emotional well-being. Physical activity is a natural stress reliever. Exercise releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that act as natural mood elevators. Whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, or high-intensity workouts, regular exercise helps in lowering stress levels and boosting mental clarity. Poor sleep can exacerbate stress, making it harder to cope with daily challenges. Creating a consistent sleep schedule, ensuring you get 7-9 hours of sleep, and practicing good sleep hygiene can significantly reduce stress and improve mood. High levels of caffeine and sugar can elevate stress hormones and lead to jitteriness or mood swings. Reducing the intake of these stimulants can help in maintaining a more stable mood and reduce the physiological symptoms of stress. Social support is crucial when dealing with stress. Whether it's talking to a friend, spending time with family, or seeking support from a counsellor, connecting with others can provide emotional comfort, perspective, and a sense of belonging. Deep breathing can activate the body's relaxation response, lowering heart rate and reducing stress levels. Techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing or box breathing involve slow, deep breaths that help bring a sense of calm and can be practiced anytime stress levels rise. Poor time management can lead to overwhelming stress, especially when you feel like you're running behind on tasks. Organising your day by prioritising tasks, setting realistic goals, and breaking them into smaller steps can help you manage stress more effectively.

Each of these tips offers practical ways to manage stress levels and improve mental well-being. When implemented regularly, they can create a more balanced and less stressful lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.