World Malaria Day: 9 Most Effective Home Remedies For Malaria

World Malaria Day 2018: These home remedies will help in dealing with malaria symptoms

Highlights April 25 is observed as World Malaria Day Malaria cases are high in India Children and pregnant women are more prone to getting malaria

Following are some of the most effective home remedies for malaria:

Malaria is one of the deadly mosquito-borne diseases. Incidence of malaria cases and deaths caused by malaria are high in India. On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2018 - which falls on April 25 - we present you some effective home remedies to prevent malaria. Malaria prevention involves protecting yourself from mosquito bites and living in an environment which does not support breeding of mosquitoes. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), children, pregnant women and travellers are more prone to getting infected by malaria.



1. Cinnamon

Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties in cinnamon help in dealing with symptoms of malaria. Add cinnamon and black pepper powder in hot water. Add some honey to it for enhancing taste. Drink it once or twice a day.



2. Turmeric

Turmeric is the super spice with amazing anti-oxidant and antimicrobial properties. Turmeric helps in flushing out harmful toxins from the body which build up because of plasmodium infection. Turmeric also helps in killing malaria parasite. Anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing muscle and joint pain, which are common in malaria. Drink a glass of turmeric milk every night to deal with malaria.



3. Orange juice

When infected with malaria, you can have orange juice in between your meals. Vitamin C in orange juice helps in boosting immunity. Orange juice can also help in reducing fever juice. You can have 2 to 3 glasses of fresh orange juice if you are infected with malaria.



4. Ginger

Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties ginger can provide relief from pain and treat nausea. Add ginger in hot water. Add honey to the concoction and drink it twice a day.



5. Sweet lime juice

Fresh juice extracted from sweet lime can be an effective home remedy for malaria. The juice is easy to digest and also have Vitamin C.



6. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help in reducing fever caused in malaria. Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and soak cloth in it. Place it on your forehead for 10 minutes.

7. Mustard oil

Cooking food in mustard oil can help a person infected with malaria. It helps in fighting infection in a more efficient way.

8. Grapefruit

Raw grapefruit can help in reducing intensity of malarial infection. To make grapefruit juice, you can boil grapefruit in hot water and strain the pulp. Grapefruit juice has a quinine-like substance which helps in reducing symptoms of malaria. However, do take your doctor's advice before taking grapefruit juice.



9. Fenugreek seeds

Intermittent fever in people infected with malaria makes them feel very weak. Fenugreek seeds are considered to be the perfect home remedy for reducing this weakness. They offer a quick recovery from malaria by boosting immunity and fighting malaria parasites. You can soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink the water in an empty stomach.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



