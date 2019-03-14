World Kidney Day: This Is By Far The Best Diet If You Are Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day 2019: Apples, sweet potatoes and bell peppers are good for your kidney.

Kidneys being called the sole filter of a human body, effaces toxins from blood and over all body in the form of waste. Sadly, we sometimes fail to vitalize kidneys specifically which may lead to the deterioration of it in later life span. Luckily, human race has a mercy of boosting kidney health, preventing several kidney problems and treating few of it, purely on the basis of foods offered by nature.

Some fruits and vegetables can help boost kidney health

Here are some of the foods, which may aid in benefiting the kidney's health. Have a look!

1. Blueberries

Ranking at the top of fruits and vegetables food list with highest levels of antioxidants abetting the body to get rid of toxins. Adding more to it, nutrients found in blueberries reduces inflammation, prevents against free radicals, cancer causing compounds, all along with healthy functioning and kidneys.

2. Red bell peppers

Packed with impressive content of antioxidants along with vitamin A, B6, C, fiber and folic acid, red bell peppers gives considerate protection against cancerous agents prevent in environment and body. Nonetheless, it has low amount of sodium unlike many other vegetables which is a good for the body.

3. Apples

Prospered with the properties like anti-inflammatory and antioxidant (quercetin), apples are the fruits that support the body in reducing health issues like heart problems, high cholesterol and cancerous cells present in the body. Apart from this, apples are the loaded source of pectin, vitamins, minerals and soluble fibers boosting an overall kidney health.

4. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are amongst the PUFA components which have always been proven to protect the kidneys from unseen corrosion issues. Scientific studies show that including PUFA in ones diet can diminish the progression of kidney problems.

5. Purple sweet potatoes

Laden with excellent sources of vitamin A, C and beta-carotene, purple sweet potatoes are found to reduce inflammation caused in the body. Which, in turn, may prevent dysfunctioning of kidney. However, we suggest consulting a doctor once as it contains high levels of potassium.

Food choices must be as clean as eating habits are recommended! Not just healthy but also balanced which keeps an optimized functioning of all the organs intact in the body. Hence, it's always said to keep up with dietary recommendation and of course while not forgetting to follow constant physical activities such as brisk walk and exercising.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

