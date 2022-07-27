World Hepatitis Day 2022: Know Your Risks For Hepatitis & Tips To Reduce It

Maintaining good hygiene lowers your hepatitis risk

As World Hepatitis Day is set to be observed tomorrow, the 28th of July, it is important to understand this disease. Hepatitis is a disease that affects the health of our liver. It is of many kinds. Understanding the risks of causes of hepatitis can help us reduce our risk of catching these diseases.

Along with understanding the causes, we must also understand the various ways in which we can lower our risks of Hepatitis. In this article, we discuss various factors that cause hepatitis and also simple ways through which we can lower our chances of getting hepatitis.

What are the risk factors?

Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E all differ from each other in some ways. The causes and risks also differ. Here we list the most common causes of Hepatitis diseases.

1. Contact someone with hepatitis

Direct contact with someone that has hepatitis can increase your risk of getting hepatitis, exponentially.

2. Poor hygiene

Lack of proper hygiene and sanitation can make us prone to catching viruses that cause hepatitis.

3. Intimate contact

One of the most common ways of catching hepatitis is through blood, saliva, semen, etc. Intercourse or intimate relationship with someone with Hepatitis transmits it to you.

4. Contaminated food

Viruses responsible for Hepatitis may be found in contaminated food. Make sure to not avoid old or spoiled food. Always store your food in cool and clean surroundings.

5. Dirty water

Similar to contaminated food, dirty water may also inhibit viruses that cause hepatitis. Drinking or living near dirty water bodies can increase your risk.

6. Uncooked seafood

Uncooked seafood such as shellfish might increase your risk of hepatitis. Make sure to consume properly cooked and clean seafood.

7. Contaminated blood

Usage of used syringes and coming in contact with the blood of someone with hepatitis can lead to you catching it.

8. Piercings and tattoos

Contact with contaminated needles can cause hepatitis. Make sure to seek these services from reliable places that follow due diligence with their equipment.

9. Sharing personal belongings

Sharing personal belongings such as towels, brushes, etc. with someone that has hepatitis can increase your risk of contracting it.

How can we reduce the risks of Hepatitis?

Now that we understand the most common risk factors and causes of hepatitis. We can help lower our risks by preventing engaging in these activities. Here are things to keep in mind to reduce the risks of hepatitis.

1. There are various vaccines available for various kinds of hepatitis that can be taken.

2. Maintaining proper personal hygiene ensures you and your surroundings stay clean and clear from viruses that increase your risk of hepatitis.

3. It is integral to maintain separate personal belongings always. This reduces your risk of contracting various diseases besides hepatitis.

4. It is ideal to cook food in its entirety. Eating contaminated or raw meets can make you prone to getting hepatitis.

5. Always consume clean water. Make sure to carry fresh and clean water if you will be travelling to a place that might not provide clean water. Do not consume water from water bodies.

6. Have an open dialogue with sexual partners. It is important to discuss their health history or even take tests to identify any contagious diseases they might have.

7. Always be vigilant and do proper research before coming in contact with places and things that can increase your risk. For example, seeking tattoos from a reliable store, etc.

What's the takeaway?

Understanding the risks can help you better prevent hepatitis. Besides these tips, make sure to eat well and follow a healthy lifestyle to maintain the good health of your liver. Also, avoid drinking and other substances that affect the health of your liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.