World Hepatitis Day: Top Dietary Changes For Preventing Liver Damage In Hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day 2018 is meant to raise awareness about liver damage caused by hepatitis

Highlights Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver Protection of liver can be done by paying more attention to nutrition People suffering from hepatitis should avoid weight gain

World Hepatitis Day 2018 falls on July 28. Every year, the day is celebrated all across the world in order to raise awareness about hepatitis and preventive measures for liver damage. Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. Commonly, hepatitis is caused because of a viral infection. Autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis occur because of medications, drugs, alcohol abuse and toxins. Autoimmune hepatitis happens when the body makes antibodies against liver tissue. This world hepatitis day, we talk about the dietary changes that people with hepatitis should make in order to prevent any further damage to the liver, and minimise the already existing damage.

July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day

Photo Credit: iStock

Protection of liver can simply be done by paying more attention to nutrition. Following a healthy and balanced diet is the best way to control liver damage in people with hepatitis.

Also read: World Hepatitis Day: Save Your Liver With These 10 Superfoods

A diet which includes low-fat or non-fat dairy products, lots of fruits and vegetables, good fat sources such as nuts and seeds, olive oil, whole grains like barley, brown rice, oats and sources of lean protein like egg whites, chicken, beans and fish.

A generous mixture of high fibre carbs, proteins, fruits and vegetables should be consumed on a daily basis in case of hepatitis. Also, attention needs to be paid to drinking lots of fluids. Drinking around 10 glasses of water is important for people with hepatitis.

Drink lots of fluids in case you have hepatitis

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World Hepatitis Day: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Ignore Your Liver

Things to avoid in case of hepatitis

People suffering from hepatitis should take note that eating unhealthy foods can contribute to liver damage. Eating foods in high in calories, fats or sugar can make you gain weight. This weight gain is such that it results in fat accumulation the liver. Fatty liver poses numerous risks to health, including liver scarring and cirrhosis. Fatty liver may also result in ineffectiveness of hepatitis virus.

Also read: World Hepatitis Day: Liver Damage From Hepatitis A; Diet Tips To Prevent It

People with hepatitis should avoid eating foods high in saturated fats. These include sour cream, butter, fatty cuts of meat, fried foods and high-fat dairy. Sugary treats like soda, cake, cookies and packaged baked goods must also be avoided. Foods with high salts and alcohol must all be avoided in case you have hepatitis. Processed foods are big no-no for people with hepatitis. Consumption of processed foods should otherwise be avoided for good health.

Other precautionary measures for hepatitis include washing meat, vegetables and fruits properly. Any potentially harmful residues must be removed. Wash your hands before and after your meals.

This World Hepatitis Day, let's try and incorporate healthy living in your lifestyle and protect your liver from any kind of damage.