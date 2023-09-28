World Heart Day 2023: 10 Daily Habits That Will Boost Your Heart Health

World Heart Day 2023: Prioritising adequate sleep helps reduce the risk of heart diseases

World Heart Day, it is an annual event held on September 29th to raise awareness about heart disease and promote healthy heart habits. This year's theme for the World Heart Day is "Use Heart, Know Heart." This helps us talk about the importance of a healthy heart.

We can utilise this day to recognise the importance of a healthy heart and how can we maintain a healthy heart. A healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart. Keep reading as we discuss some simple habits you can inculcate in your daily routine for better heart health.

Here are some lifestyle changes you can make for better heart health:

1. Regular exercise

Engaging in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day can help improve heart health. Activities like walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling are great options. Excess weight can strain the heart, so aim to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

2. A balanced diet

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support heart health. Limiting the intake of saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars is also crucial.

3. Adequate hydration

Drinking enough water throughout the day helps maintain healthy blood flow and prevent dehydration, which can strain the heart.

4. Portion control

Monitoring portion sizes can prevent overeating, excessive caloric intake, and weight gain, which can contribute to heart disease.

5. Reduced sodium intake

Limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams per day can help control blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

6. Managing stress

Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, exercising, or engaging in hobbies, can positively impact heart health.

7. Quitting smoking

Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking or avoiding secondhand smoke can significantly improve heart health.

8. Regular sleep schedule

Prioritising adequate sleep of 7-9 hours per night helps reduce the risk of heart diseases like heart attack, high blood pressure, and obesity.

9. Limiting alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, and even heart failure. Moderation is key, with no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

10. Regular health check-ups

Regularly monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall heart health with routine check-ups can help identify and manage any potential risk factors.

By incorporating these changes into your daily routine, you can significantly improve your heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease. However, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice and guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.