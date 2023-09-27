World Heart Day 2023: Know Date, Theme, Significance And Some Signs Of A Healthy Heart

World Heart Day 2023: The theme for this year is "Use Heart, Know Heart"

World Heart Day is a global reminder to take care of their hearts. Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer. According to the World Heart Federation, conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels such as heart attacks, stroke and heart failure kill more than 20.5 million people every year. World Heart Day creates awareness about the importance of keeping a healthy heart via various global activities.

World Heart Day 2023: Date, theme, significance and more

Date

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to raise awareness about heart disease and preventive measures that can help prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases.

Theme

The theme for the World Heart Day 2023 is "Use Heart, Know Heart."

Use heart: It means using the heart emoji to promote the theme and significance of the day. The World Heart Federation mentions that emojis are one of the most popular forms of communication today that can help retain people's attention and transcend language barriers.

Know heart: With 'know heart,' the theme wants to empower individuals to take control of their well-being as knowledge about heart health is limited. So, when you know your heart more, you can take better care of it.

Know your heart

As this year's theme focuses on knowing your heart, here are a few factors that can help you know if you have a healthy heart.

Signs of a healthy heart:

1. Healthy blood pressure

High blood pressure is a common issue that can increase the risk of heart failure. Therefore, checking your blood pressure numbers can help know your risk.

Low blood pressure is also not good for your heart.

2. Normal heart rate

Your pulse helps understand the strength of your blood flow and blood pressure in different parts of the body. A slow or fast heart rate can help understand your heart health. If you are not able to do so, you can seek help from your doctor.

3. Normal blood test reports

A blood report can help know the levels of sodium, potassium, creatinine and other elements that are linked with your heart health in many ways.

4. Healthy cholesterol levels

Poor cholesterol levels can block your arteries and increase the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for a healthy heart. A simple blood test can help know your cholesterol levels.

This World Heart Day, take a pledge to know your heart health for a healthier tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.