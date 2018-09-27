World Heart Day 2018: Pledge For A Healthy Heart For Yourself And Everyone Around You

World Heart Day 2018: The theme this year is "My heart, your heart"

One of the biggest interventions in the health industry, World Heart Day 2018 is right around the corner. Every year, September 29 is observed as World Heart Day - which is the biggest platform of World Heart Federation for raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart diseases. The theme of World Heart Day 2018 is to "My heart, your heart." This theme is basically to tell that we need to take care of our own hearts along with the hearts of our loved ones. On this day, you must work towards looking into things which can help in improving your heart health. World Heart Day also resonates with professional cardiology and healthcare audiences who collectively work for taking care of our hearts.

World Heart Day significance

The main campaign for this year's World Heart Day is to make a promise to yourself to adopt a healthy lifestyle. You have to make a promise to get more active, exercise more and eat healthy foods. You need to make a promise to yourself that you are going to quit smoking. Those working as part of the healthcare system should make a promise to save more lives. The policymakers should work towards preparing an action plan for non-communicable diseases. The significance of World Heart Day is to take care of hearts in the most effective and natural way possible.

World Heart Day focuses on making promise to yourself about living a healthy lifestyle

World heart day: how to take care of your heart

In case you have family history of heart disease, it means that you are at increased risks of heart disease. A sedentary lifestyle which includes regular consumption of alcohol, smoking, junk food and lack of exercise are all risk factors of heart diseases.

You can take care of your heart healthy by going for preventive healthcare check-ups and living a healthy lifestyle. People with heart diseases should ensure that their blood pressure and cholesterol levels are under control at all times.

Nuts and seeds are good for heart health

People suffering from heart disease should take care of their portion size and include more vegetables and fruits in their diet. Heart-healthy foods include whole grains like wheat, barley, brown rice and buckwheat can be helpful. In order to take care of your heart, you need to avoid foods which have high contents of saturated fat and trans fat. Opting for healthy fats such as nuts and seeds, avocados and olive oil, in place of unhealthy fats in fried and junk food can be good for your heart health.

This World Heart Day, lets pledge for a healthy heart for yourself and everyone around you!

