A Rich Source Of Dietary Fiber, Here's Why Barley Should Be Included In Your Diet

One of the first cultivated grains in history, barley is a major cereal grain, commonly found in bread, beverages and various cuisines of every culture. It remains one of the most widely consumed grains, globally. Barley and other whole grain foods have rapidly been gaining popularity over the past few years due to the numerous health benefits they offer. Whole grains are rich sources of dietary fiber, important nutrients that are not found in refined or "enriched" grains. In general, the health benefits of barley include improved digestion, weight management, protects against gallstones, prevents asthma and heart disease, a good source of antioxidants, helps manage diabetes, boosts immunity and beneficial during pregnancy.

5 health benefits of barley are:

1. High source of fiber: One of most significant health benefits of barley is its high fiber content. The fiber found in barley is insoluble which aids in healthy digestion, glucose metabolism, and a healthy heart. Consuming foods that are high in fiber also makes you feel fuller for longer This means you feel more satisfied after a meal, and are able to control blood sugar levels.

2. Weight loss: Fiber is extremely important in a healthy diet. As compared to refined grain products, like white bread for instance, consuming whole grains like barley significantly reduces hunger levels and has a positive impact on metabolic responses to carbohydrates by absorbing starch at a slower pace. Hence, barley does wonders for people who want to lose weight.

3. Boosts immunity: Due to its nutritional value barley is particularly helpful as it strengthens body's immune system and reduces the chances of cold and flu. Iron improves the blood volume and prevents anemia and fatigue. Moreover, it aids in smooth functioning of the kidney and the development of body cells. Furthermore, it contains copper, which forms hemoglobin and red blood cells.

4. Lowers blood sugar levels: Barley effectively helps to control type 2 diabetes. Barley grain has all the essential vitamins and minerals, particularly beta-glucan soluble fibre that slows down glucose absorption.

5. Controls Cholesterol Levels: Barley's insoluble fiber yields propionic acid which helps keep blood cholesterol levels low. Being an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibers, it is also specifically recommended by doctors for its naturally low-fat content and zero cholesterol properties.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.