World Health Day 2025: Start Your Day With These Drinks For Better Overall Health

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948. It is a global platform to raise awareness about pressing health issues and promote healthier lifestyles worldwide. Each year, the day highlights a specific health theme to draw attention to global health priorities. Starting our day with mindful, nutritious choices plays a crucial role in maintaining good health. The first drink we consume after waking up can hydrate our body, kickstart metabolism, flush out toxins, and even support specific systems like digestion or immunity. Keep reading as we list some of the best drinks to start your day with.

10 drinks to start your day with for better overall health

1. Warm lemon water

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and boosts vitamin C intake, which supports immunity and skin health. The citric acid in lemon stimulates digestive enzymes and helps balance pH levels in the body.

2. Cumin water

This traditional Ayurvedic drink is made by soaking or boiling cumin (jeera) seeds in water. It's known to boost digestion, reduce bloating, and improve metabolism. Starting the day with this drink can help regulate blood sugar and support weight loss efforts.

3. Fenugreek water

Soaked overnight and consumed on an empty stomach, fenugreek (methi) water is excellent for controlling blood sugar, aiding digestion, and improving cholesterol levels. This drink gently stimulates the digestive system while offering hormone-balancing benefits.

4. Green tea

Packed with antioxidants like catechins, green tea can enhance brain function, support fat loss, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Drinking green tea in the morning can also help stabilise blood sugar levels.

5. Amla juice

Amla juice is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. It strengthens immunity, promotes glowing skin, supports digestion, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. It also helps improve iron absorption throughout the day.

6. Cinnamon & honey water

Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity while honey provides quick energy and antimicrobial properties. Drinking this mixture in the morning can also soothe the digestive tract and curb mid-morning cravings.

7. Ginger tea

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits. Drinking ginger water or tea in the morning can reduce nausea, soothe the stomach, and improve circulation. This is especially beneficial during colder months or for people prone to digestive issues.

8. Chia seed water

When soaked in water, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency that's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. It also stabilises blood sugar and supports heart health.

9. Turmeric water or turmeric tea

Turmeric water is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Drinking this golden elixir in the morning supports liver detox, strengthens immunity, and can help reduce joint pain and inflammation.

10. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is soothing for the gut and helps in detoxifying the liver. Its hydrating nature also makes it a great first drink of the day for clearer skin and improved metabolism.

Each of these drinks offers unique health benefits, and rotating them through the week can help support different body systems and keep your morning routine both interesting and effective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.