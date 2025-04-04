World Health Day 2025: Tips To Help You Stay Healthy While At Work

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th and is led by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It marks the founding of WHO in 1948 and highlights a specific health theme to draw global attention to a pressing health issue each year. The goal is to raise awareness, encourage healthy practices, and inspire governments and organisations to take meaningful action in improving health systems and overall well-being. Since we spend a major part of our day at work, our workplace habits can significantly impact our physical and mental health. From posture to food choices and screen time, small changes at work can have a big influence on our well-being. Here are some practical tips explained in detail that can help you stay healthy while at work.

Tips to help you stay healthy while at work

1. Maintain good posture

Sitting for long hours can strain your spine and muscles. Make sure your chair supports your lower back, your computer screen is at eye level, and your feet rest flat on the floor. Good posture reduces the risk of back pain, fatigue, and long-term musculoskeletal problems. Adjust your workstation ergonomically and remind yourself to sit upright throughout the day.

2. Take frequent breaks to move around

Long sitting hours are linked to health issues like obesity, heart disease, and poor circulation. Stand up every 30–60 minutes, stretch, or walk around the office. Even light movement improves blood flow, re-energies you, and reduces stiffness and fatigue. Set reminders or use apps to encourage movement throughout the day.

3. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can lead to headaches, tiredness, and poor concentration. Keep a water bottle at your desk and sip regularly. Aim for at least 6–8 glasses of water daily. Herbal teas and fruits like oranges or cucumbers can also help keep you hydrated. Avoid too much caffeine, which can dehydrate you and disrupt your energy levels.

4. Eat healthy snacks

Swap chips and cookies for nutritious snacks like nuts, fruits, yogurt, roasted chickpeas, or granola bars. These options provide long-lasting energy, avoid sugar crashes, and keep you feeling full and focused. Avoid skipping meals and carry home-cooked lunches when possible for better portion control and nutrition.

5. Manage screen time

Staring at screens all day can cause eye strain, dry eyes, and headaches. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Adjust screen brightness and position your screen to reduce glare. Blink often and take occasional eye breaks to prevent strain.

6. Practice deep breathing or meditation

Work stress is inevitable, but managing it is key. Take short breaks to practice deep breathing, mindfulness, or even a quick meditation session. These practices help lower cortisol levels, calm your mind, and improve focus and emotional balance. Just 5 minutes of deep breathing can make a noticeable difference.

7. Keep your workspace clean and organised

A cluttered desk can create mental clutter. A clean, tidy workspace reduces distractions, boosts efficiency, and lowers stress levels. Wipe down your desk regularly to avoid germs, especially if you eat at your desk. Personalising your space with a plant or calming item can also improve mood.

Follow these tips to ensure better health even if you work at a desk daily.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.