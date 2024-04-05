World Health Day 2024: 10 Easy Lifestyle Tips To Boost Your Health

World Health Day 2024: Incorporate a variety of colourful foods into your diet

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7th to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948. It serves as an opportunity to draw attention to global health issues and to raise awareness about various health topics that affect people worldwide.

WHD allows us to refocus on our health and the importance of taking care of our health. Making small but healthy changes to your routine can significantly boost your quality of life. Keep reading as we share a list of lifestyle changes you can implement today for better overall health.

10 Lifestyle tips to boost your health:

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water helps maintain bodily functions, aids digestion, supports skin health, regulates body temperature, and helps transport nutrients and oxygen to cells. The best way to follow this tip is to carry a reusable water bottle and sip water throughout the day.

2. Eat balanced meals

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for optimal bodily functions. Incorporate a variety of colourful foods into your diet.

3. Get regular exercise

Regular physical activity helps strengthen muscles and bones, improve cardiovascular health, boost mood, reduce stress, and maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

4. Prioritise sleep

Getting enough quality sleep is essential for overall health and well-being as it supports cognitive function, immune function, mood regulation, and physical recovery. Create a relaxing bedtime routine, and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact both physical and mental health, increasing the risk of various health conditions such as heart disease, obesity, and depression. Practices such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, and spending time in nature can help manage stress effectively.

6. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on health, including liver damage, increased risk of certain cancers, and mental health issues. Moderation is key, and the recommended limit is up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

7. Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide, increasing the risk of various health conditions such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems. Quitting smoking can significantly improve health and reduce the risk of these diseases.

8. Practice good hygiene

Practicing good hygiene habits, such as washing hands regularly, brushing and flossing teeth, and showering daily, helps prevent the spread of germs and reduces the risk of infections.

9. Maintain social connections

Social connections are essential for mental and emotional well-being, providing support, reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation, and improving overall quality of life.

10. Schedule regular health check-ups

Regular health check-ups and screenings are crucial for early detection and prevention of health problems. These may include screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and various cancers, as well as vaccinations and dental check-ups.

Following these lifestyle tips consistently and incorporating them into your daily routine can help improve overall health and well-being over time. It's essential to listen to your body, make gradual changes, and seek support from healthcare professionals or a registered dietitian if needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.