World Health Day 2022: Our Planet, Our Health; How This Years Theme Is Relevant More Now Than Ever

World Health Day 2022: Our Planet, Our Health

As we celebrate World Health Day this year, let's understand and analyse this year's theme: Our Planet, Our Health. This year will mark the 72nd year of celebrating World Health Day. It is no news a lot has changed in terms of our planet and how it affects our health. This year we recognise the adverse affects of not only unhealthy lifestyles but also how adversely our planet's health affects ours.

How is Our Planet, Our Health relevant more than ever before?

“WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.”

In what ways is the Climate Crisis also a Health Crisis:

Depleting air quality: The quality of air has drastically worsened and about 90% people across the world are exposed to it. In the major cities of India, the air quality has been compared to smoking cigarettes by health professionals. It is also necessary to recognise that many reasons constitute to the declining quality of air. To name a few, increase in the number of car usage, smoke released by industries, wildfires, all constitute to air quality depletion.

Industrial waste: The industrial waste being poorly discarded also adds to land and water pollution. It not only results in ill health in people, but overtime the waste also disrupts the quality of soil and renders it barren.

Global warming: The gradual increase in climate's temperature has also proven to adversely affect our health. People from low income backgrounds are worst affected as they lack the basic necessities to save themselves from the painful heat. In worst cases, exposure to this kind of heat can cause heat strokes and even death.

Increase in wildfires: The increase in climate's heat has also increased the possibility of wildfires. Wildfires not only affect the flora of the affected areas but also adversely harms the fauna. Wildfires not only physically hurt but can also pollute the air and cause respiratory issues in the body. Furthermore, the trauma of experiencing wildfires or losing loved ones or belongings to these wildfires can also negatively affect the mental health of the people.

Besides causing various kinds of illnesses and chronic diseases, climate changes has also resulted in worsening pre-existing disorders. Some of them being:

Asthma: Researchers have found air pollution to be one of the key reasons for people getting asthma. Besides being a cause for asthma, it also makes it difficult for people with pre-existing asthma to function smoothly in their day to day life. Polluted air in itself is extremely uncomfortable to inhale and for people suffering with asthma, this gets worse due to the swelling and tightening of the airways.

Cancer: Air pollution has now been proven to cause some kinds of cancers. Due to a compromised immune system, this might make the illness and recovery worse in people already suffering from cancer.

Waterborne diseases: Consumption of polluted water can give birth to various waterborne diseases. Another reason can be the presence of harmful chemicals such as lead, mercury in the waterbodies. This can also cause illnesses like typhoid, diarrhoea, hepatitis, liver damage, cancer, and so on.

In conclusion, it is extremely necessary for us to make conscious efforts in avoiding coming in contact with these pollutants and also discourage the pollution of air, land and water being caused by industries and minimise wastage and littering.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.