World Health Day 2021: 5 Rules To Swear By For A Healthy Body And Mind

World Healthy Day 2021: Eat a well balanced diet to avoid nutritional deficiencies

Highlights World Health Day is observed on 7 April each year

Exercise regularly to fight the risk of several diseases

A healthy and nutritious diet can help you stay healthy

World Health Day is observed on 7 April each year. The theme for this year is building a fairer, healthier world for everyone. A healthy living revolves around keeping both physical and mental health in balance. If you feel the need to make healthy improvements to your lifestyle, you're not alone. Simple modifications in diet and lifestyle can help you promote your overall health. As the World Health Day is around the corner, here are five ways that can help boost mental as well as physical health.

World health day: 5 rules to a healthy mind and body

1. Healthy diet

A well-balanced diet is one of the essential steps towards a healthy life. Eat at least three healthy and nutritious meals a day and do remember that dinner does not have to be the largest meal. Your majority of food consumption should consist of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein rich foods, healthy fats and much more. Moreover, it is important to choose unprocessed whole foods. A well-balanced meal will help you receive all essential nutrients.

2. Have a sound sleep

Sleep plays an important role in your overall wellbeing and studies show that sleep deprivation is related to many diseases, including obesity and heart disease. A good, quality sleep is highly recommended for people of all ages as it improves your health in more ways than you can imagine. You wake up feeling better both physically and mentally which in turn lowers your risk of various health problems down the line.

If you seem to have problem getting enough sleep every night, there are several ways you can try to improve it:

Avoid drinking coffee late in the day

Maintain your timetable to go to bed and wake up at similar times each day

Avoid artificial lighting and sleep in complete darkness

Try to dim the lights in your home few hours before bedtime

Ensure a good 7-8 hours of sleep every night

Photo Credit: iStock

3. De-stress

Stress can have a negative impact on your health leading to weight gain and various diseases. There are many ways you can reduce stress such as exercise, take nature walks, and practice deep-breathing techniques and meditation. If you absolutely not able to handle your day-to-day life without becoming overly stressed, consider seeing a psychologist.

4. Give your mental health the required attention

In trying to focus on the physical aspects of healthy living, mental upkeep generally takes a backseat. However, good mental health is equally important for your overall wellbeing. Do not forget that your mental health is a foundation of your overall health. It's very important to manage and assess your emotional health on a daily basis.

Seek help from expert if you are experiencing signs of depression, anxiety or any other mental health issue

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Exercise

Exercise is a great way to keep you healthy and active. Studies have further proved the benefits of regular exercise - up to three times a week can help improve longevity and overall health. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise each week or an hour at least three times a week.

Remember, workouts have to be fun and you should enjoy your workout instead of feeling it's a chore. Some fun physical activities include:

Dancing

Yoga

Aerobics

Running

Hiking

This health day, add these essentials to your health journal.

(Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj practices obstetrics and gynecology in Nurture IVF Centre, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.