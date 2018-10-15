World Food Day 2018:These Are Foods Lowest In Fat Content

Fat is a common nutrient that your body needs for several reasons.

World Food Day is held annually on the 16th of October. This day is dedicated to tackle the problem of global hunger. On this significant day, people from all over the world come together and take a step to eradicate worldwide hunger. Every year World Food Day is celebrated in the honour of the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) launched by the United Nations in the year 1945. World Food Day is celebrated widely with great ecstasy by several other organizations which are concerned with food security and food safety such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Program and others. The primary objective behind launching and celebrating World Food Day is to advance the food security all over the world, especially in days of the crisis.

Fat is a common nutrient that your body needs for several reasons. These include giving energy to the body, to absorb vitamins, for maintaining a heart and brain health. You might be under the impression that fat should be avoided if you want to shed those extra kilos. It is extremely important for us to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy fats. "Unhealthy" fats, such as artificial trans fats and saturated fats, have been blamed for weight gain, clogged arteries, and other health problems. On the other hand "healthy" fats such as unsaturated fats and omega-3s might have an opposite effect. In fact, healthy fats play an important role in helping you manage your moods, your mental health, fight fatigue and even help in managing your weight. Eating a variety of healthy fats can help you to get all the nutrients you need. For instance, your diet should include plenty of plant foods (such as whole-grain products, fruits and vegetables) , a moderate amount of lean, low-fat and animal-based food (like meat and dairy products) to help control your fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates and calories.

Have a look at top 6 foods with lowest fat content:

1. Boiled potatoes:

Potatoes though ridiculed and condemned cannot be eliminated from your diet. They are a perfect food especially for weight loss and optimal health. They are loaded with a variety of nutrients. The best part about them is that they are low in fat and will not lead to weight gain. They are particularly high in potassium, a nutrient that that plays a key role in controlling blood pressure.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Butter:

Another extremely healthy food but generally avoided because of its fat content is butter. Butter is one of the healthy fat foods which should be included in your diet. The omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids found in butter help function brain properly and improve skin health. Additionally, these two fatty acids are considered essential as the body needs them but cannot produce them on its own. Therefore, a healthy diet must include these food sources.

3. Healthy nuts:

Healthy nuts and seeds are a fantastic source for getting healthy fats into your diets. As an added benefit, they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which is all the more beneficial for the body. Moreover, nuts and seeds are rich in fiber which helps you keep full for longer. A handful of nuts like almonds, cashews and walnuts can be perfect for healthy snacks.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Whole eggs:

Not to mention, this versatile, yummy and an inexpensive food should be a part of your diet. It is nutrient dense and packed with proteins and all the essential amino acids. Whole eggs are low in fat and helps in lowering your cholesterol levels.

5. Avocado:

Extremely nutritious and rich in healthy fats are this fruit, avocados. This wonder fruit is rich, creamy and healthy. Avocados are great sources of healthy monounsaturated fats that contain oleic acid, which can actually help curb hunger cravings. Hence, you should not fear the fats present in avocados.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Dark chocolate:

Do you have a sweet tooth? Dark chocolates in particular can help reduce belly fat. Rich in healthy fats, dark chocolates are packed with antioxidants, particularly polyphenols including flavonoids such as epicatechin, catechin and notably the procyanidins, which help fight off free-radicals and improve blood flow to the brain.

