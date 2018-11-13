Here's How You Can Help A Family Member Deal With And Manage Diabetes Better

World Diabetes Day 2018 is observed on November 14

Highlights This year, the theme of World Diabetes Dayis "The Family and Diabetes" Over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes The idea is to promote role of family in management of diabetes

World Diabetes Day 2018 is observed on November 14. This day is undoubtedly one of the biggest health events of the year, with the condition being very common in India. In the US, estimated number of diabetics above the age of 18, both diagnosed and undiagnosed is 30.2 million - which is representative of 27.9 and 32.7% population. According to the World Diabetes Federation, over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes. These figures are representative of the fact that it is downright important to raise awareness about diabetes and preventive measures for the chronic condition through World Diabetes Day.

World Diabetes Day 2018 Theme

This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day is "The Family and Diabetes". The aim of World Diabetes Day theme is to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on the family and how to provide a support network to those who are affected by diabetes. The idea is to promote role of family in management, prevention, care and education of diabetes.

Diabetes is the concern of every family

Of the 425 million cases of diabetes all across the world, type 2 diabetes is the one which is more common. It has to be known that this type of diabetes which is largely preventable by engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. Families play a big role in terms addressing risk factors of type 2 diabetes. Thus, they should be educated about the condition and guided about ways to have a healthy lifestyle.

World Diabetes Day 2018 highlights role of family in management of diabetes

Half of the people living with diabetes are undiagnosed

Early diagnosis and timely treatment are key to managing type 2 diabetes and achieving healthy outcomes. Nearly all families are potentially affected by diabetes and thus it is important that every person is aware of its early signs and symptoms and risk factors of all kinds of diabetes.

Management of diabetes can be heavy on pocket for the individual and family

Do you know? The cost of insulin injection and daily monitoring alone can consume as much as half of family's average disposal income. Morever, essential diabetes medicines are not affordable for everyone and neither are they easily accessible. It is important that both these concerns are addressed as part of World Diabetes Day.

The theme this year is meant to highlight the importance of family support in diabetes care and how it can help in improving health outcome. Need of the hour is self-management of diabetes with the help of education and support which is accessible to all. This will also help in reducing emotional impact of the disease.

Happy World Diabetes Day everyone!

