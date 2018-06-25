Diabetes In Pregnant Women May Raise Autism Risk In Children: 6 Things You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes

Highlights
- Diabetes during pregnancy can increase the risk of autism in the kids
- Gestational diabetes typically crops up during the mid of pregnancy
- Obesity affects your risk of developing gestational diabetes
Also read: 3 Simple Steps To Prevent Gestational Diabetes
Gestational diabetes is a condition which typically crops up during the mid of pregnancy. Over 3 million women in India deal with gestational diabetes. Yet, there are a number of things about gestational diabetes which people still need to know.
Here are 6 things about gestational diabetes you need to know now.
1. It has nothing to do with your body weight
Yes, obesity is a factor which affects your risk of developing gestational diabetes, but not all obese women will develop this condition. Gestational diabetes is a condition which has more to do with your body's ability to process glucose than your body weight. Besides this, your body's sensitivity to insulin decreases during pregnancy.
Also read: Your Body Weight Can Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
2. You may not need insulin
Not all women with gestational diabetes need insulin. Instead, most of them may successfully achieve normal blood sugar levels with the help of a balanced diet and proper physical activity. Even if insulin is required, a small dose is enough. Larger doses can be painful for the mother. She can take 4 small doses of insulin in a day. Recent studies suggest that oral medications can also be beneficial for women with gestational diabetes.
Also read: Insulin Resistance: Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
3. You need not go through a c-section delivery
Gestational diabetes does not necessarily mean that you would have to go through a cesarean delivery. Some women, who fail to manage gestational diabetes properly, may have to go through a c-section delivery. The rest can have uncomplicated vaginal deliveries. The key to normal vaginal deliveries is proper management of gestational diabetes.
4. It will not last forever
High blood sugar levels are likely to come back to normal after delivery. However, women with gestational diabetes are at a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. These women are also likely to develop gestational diabetes again in the future pregnancies.
5. You may not necessarily gain weight
Weight gain is likely to take place in women with gestational diabetes. But if you look after your blood sugar levels, this may not necessarily happen. Following a proper diet and engaging in low-impact physical activities can be quite helpful in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Women with gestational diabetes must eat foods which have a low-glycemic index.
6. A healthy diet can treat gestational diabetes
75% of the gestational diabetes cases are treated with the help of a healthy diet. If the mother consumes a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, she can have a normal delivery and give birth to a healthy baby.
Also read: 7 Foods You Must Avoid During Pregnancy
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.