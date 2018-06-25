Diabetes In Pregnant Women May Raise Autism Risk In Children: 6 Things You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a condition which typically crops up during the mid of pregnancy

Diabetes in the pregnant women is known to create a number of complications in the mother's and the child's health. But did you know, diabetes during pregnancy can increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder in the baby? A new study claims so. ASD is a condition of the brain which impacts a person's ability to socialize with others and perceive things. It causes social interaction and communication problems. This study showed a strong link between autism risk and type-1 type-2 and gestational diabetes. The research showed that the risk of autism was higher in kids exposed to utero or preexisting diabetes which is diagnosed by the 26th week as compared to those with no exposure to diabetes. Hence, it is the severity of maternal diabetes and the timing of exposure which affects the risk of autism in kids.Also read: 3 Simple Steps To Prevent Gestational Diabetes

Here are 6 things about gestational diabetes you need to know now.

1. It has nothing to do with your body weight

Yes, obesity is a factor which affects your risk of developing gestational diabetes, but not all obese women will develop this condition. Gestational diabetes is a condition which has more to do with your body's ability to process glucose than your body weight. Besides this, your body's sensitivity to insulin decreases during pregnancy.



2. You may not need insulin

Not all women with gestational diabetes need insulin. Instead, most of them may successfully achieve normal blood sugar levels with the help of a balanced diet and proper physical activity. Even if insulin is required, a small dose is enough. Larger doses can be painful for the mother. She can take 4 small doses of insulin in a day. Recent studies suggest that oral medications can also be beneficial for women with gestational diabetes.



3. You need not go through a c-section delivery

Gestational diabetes does not necessarily mean that you would have to go through a cesarean delivery. Some women, who fail to manage gestational diabetes properly, may have to go through a c-section delivery. The rest can have uncomplicated vaginal deliveries. The key to normal vaginal deliveries is proper management of gestational diabetes.



4. It will not last forever

High blood sugar levels are likely to come back to normal after delivery. However, women with gestational diabetes are at a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. These women are also likely to develop gestational diabetes again in the future pregnancies.

5. You may not necessarily gain weight

Weight gain is likely to take place in women with gestational diabetes. But if you look after your blood sugar levels, this may not necessarily happen. Following a proper diet and engaging in low-impact physical activities can be quite helpful in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Women with gestational diabetes must eat foods which have a low-glycemic index.

6. A healthy diet can treat gestational diabetes

75% of the gestational diabetes cases are treated with the help of a healthy diet. If the mother consumes a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, she can have a normal delivery and give birth to a healthy baby.



